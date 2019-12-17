East Providence Police ‘taking a break’ from Live PD

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Providence Police Department will no longer be featured on “Live PD” — for now.

The department announced Monday it will be taking a break from the popular A&E show, which rides along with officers on patrol in cities and towns nationwide.

“It was a great experience and we hope everyone enjoyed a glimpse into their local police,” the department posted on its Facebook page. “LPD may be back, but no decisions have been made yet.”

Live PD partnered with the department back in May.

In summer 2018, a film production crew from Live PD joined officers from the Warwick Police Department. The department later announced it would be taking a break from the show — not ruling out a return in the future.