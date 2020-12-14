East Providence police seek ID of armed robbery suspects

Courtesy of the East Providence Police Department

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for help identifying two suspects in a recent robbery in East Providence.

On Friday, the two men robbed a woman at gunpoint around 3 p.m. in the 100 block of Central Avenue, according to police.

The woman was lured to the area by a fake advertisement selling an item online, police said.

Police released video of the suspects, noting how one has a cast on his left arm.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Detective Kris Ellinwood at (401) 435-7600 ext. 20038.

