East Providence police searching for bank robbery suspect

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence police are asking the public for help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The incident happened around 9:25 a.m. at the Pawtucket Credit Union at 660 Warren Avenue and was caught on surveillance video.

Police say a man passed a note to the teller demanding money. No weapon was shown. He took off from the bank before police arrived.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s, wearing a black hat, black sunglasses, a black coat and black gloves with a design on the back of them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Providence Police Department at 401-435-7600.