East Providence police respond to ‘vicious dog attack’

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating what they’re describing as a “vicious dog attack” in East Providence.

Officers responded to Brookhaven Drive Thursday afternoon, according to East Providence Chief William Nebus.

Nebus said two people were transported to the hospital and the dog was put down.

“We don’t know any details about the dog, the breed of the dog, that’s all stuff we have to confirm in the near future,” Nebus said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.