EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in East Providence are alerting residents to an increase in non-fatal overdoses within the city.

Since Tuesday morning, police said first responders were called to four separate incidents across the city.

Of those incidents, police said two occurred in Riverside, one took place in Rumford and the last one was in the center of the city.

Police said thankfully, all of the victims were quickly treated with Narcan and have survived.

Investigators believe the overdoses are being caused by heroin laced with fentanyl, according to police.

Police are urging everyone to remain cautious and to check in with anyone they know who may be struggling with substance abuse.

Last week, the Rhode Island Department of Health recorded an increase in opioid overdose activity in five communities, triggering an alert for that region.