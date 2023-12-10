EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Crown Avenue just after 1 a.m. for a report of a crash.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a white Kia sedan with heavy front-end damage.

The driver, 20-year-old Chaz Gagnon of Pawtucket, had serious injuries to his lower body, police said.

A female passenger, who has not been identified, was found unconscious in the front seat and also suffered serious injuries.

Both were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where the woman was later pronounced dead.

A few minutes before the crash, police said they were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Bullocks Point Village apartment complex.

They spoke with Gagnon, who allegedly gave a false name to the officers. He then took off from the parking lot, driving over an island divider and curbing before leaving the scene, according to police.

A description of the vehicle was broadcast to other units. Officers did not pursue Gagnon due to heavy fog and they did not know which direction he went.

Gagnon is currently in police custody at the hospital and listed in serious condition.

He is charged with driving to endanger resulting in death, reckless driving/eluding police, obstructing an officer in execution of duty, and three counts of being a fugitive from justice.

Police said he may face further charges as the investigation continues.