EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence police have identified the man killed in a crash Friday night as 24-year-old Jacob Crenshaw, of Pawtucket.

Around 8 p.m., police were called to the area of Pawtucket Ave. near the intersection of Catlin Ave. for a report of a serious two car crash.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a Nissan in the front lawn of a home on Pawtucket Ave, and a Nissan still in the road.

A total for three people, two in one car and one in the other, were all taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Crenshaw, a passenger in the Nissan, was pronounced deceased a short time later.

His brother, 27-year-old Andrew Crenshaw, the driver of the car, was seriously injured and at last check was in critical condition.

The driver of Subaru, a 22-year-old from Providence, was listed in stable condition.

The East Providence Police Department’s Traffic and Crash Reconstruction Unit along with detectives are investigating the crash.

A preliminary investigation and witness reports indicate speed was a factor in the crash.

There are no charges as of this time.