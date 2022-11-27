EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence police cruiser was involved in a head-on crash in East Providence Sunday night.

The accident happened near a busy shopping center at the intersection of Pawtucket and Taunton Avenues in East Providence.

Police investigate accident involving an officer in East Providence.

East Providence Police Lieutenant Michael Rapoza says the officer involved in the crash was responding to an emergency call and had his lights and sirens on

Police say the surrounding roads were shut down and traffic is being rerouted while crews investigate the scene.

The officers involved and two other people were brought to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The East Providence Police Department’s Traffic Division is investigating the accident.

This is a breaking news story, and we will continue to update it as we learn more.