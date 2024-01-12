EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The alleged culprit of a string of residential burglaries in Riverside has been arrested after an investigation by East Providence police.

Terrence Madden, 59, admitted to taking part in seven burglaries in December, according to detectives.

Police said Madden was arraigned Friday on charges including burglary and breaking and entering, and is currently being held without bail.

He will also face charges for violating a Superior Court probation on previous breaking and entering charges.

The East Providence Police Department credited its detectives, citizens, and law enforcement partners with contributing to Madden’s identification and arrest.