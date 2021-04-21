EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence is the latest city seeking to curb the illegal use of off-road vehicles like ATVs and dirt bikes.

Mayor Bob DaSilva and City Council President plan to announce and sign a new ordinance at a 10:15 a.m. news conference.

The ordinance, which has already won the approval of the City Council, makes it illegal for someone to operate a snowmobile or recreational off-road vehicle within city limits, except on private property that is 2.5 acres or larger.

Once the ordinance signed and goes into effect, anyone caught violating the new rules will have to give up their off-road vehicle or pay a $500 fine.

Officials in Providence and Cranston have also taken steps to try and keep ATVs off city streets.