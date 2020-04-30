Neighbors rescue distressed kayaker from East Providence reservoir

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are praising the quick response of two neighbors who helped a kayaker in distress on the Turner Reservoir Wednesday.

Police said Kyle Long, of East Providence, and Edward Turnbull, of Seekonk, both live nearby and heard the man’s cries for help.

Turnbull, according to police, used a canoe to get to him. Once he reached the distressed kayaker, Turnbull told him to hold onto the side of the canoe as he rowed back to shore.

Police said once Turnbull returned to shore, he and Long hoisted the kayaker onto a nearby dock prior to the arrival of first responders.

“If not for the swift action of Mr. Long and Mr. Turnbull, this incident may have had a tragic ending,” the East Providence Police Department said in a statement.

The victim later told police his kayak turned over and he was unable to swim to it as it was submerging. He was treated by first responders and is expected to be OK.