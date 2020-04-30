1  of  3
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: It’s Good News! President Trump remarks on protecting America’s seniors Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News

Neighbors rescue distressed kayaker from East Providence reservoir

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are praising the quick response of two neighbors who helped a kayaker in distress on the Turner Reservoir Wednesday.

Police said Kyle Long, of East Providence, and Edward Turnbull, of Seekonk, both live nearby and heard the man’s cries for help.

Turnbull, according to police, used a canoe to get to him. Once he reached the distressed kayaker, Turnbull told him to hold onto the side of the canoe as he rowed back to shore.

Police said once Turnbull returned to shore, he and Long hoisted the kayaker onto a nearby dock prior to the arrival of first responders.

“If not for the swift action of Mr. Long and Mr. Turnbull, this incident may have had a tragic ending,” the East Providence Police Department said in a statement.

The victim later told police his kayak turned over and he was unable to swim to it as it was submerging. He was treated by first responders and is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More Información de coronavirus en español

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com