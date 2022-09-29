NAPLES, Fla. (WPRI) — Southern New Englanders have been keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian as many have family or property down in Florida.

Tracy Houston grew up in East Providence but has since moved to Naples, Florida. She and her family stayed home to ride out one of the five worst storms in Florida’s history.

Houston has no cell service and very spotty Wi-Fi, but she was able to send 12 News video of what her backyard looked like.

Story continues below video.

She described a lot of flooding in Southwest Florida, with many people losing their homes and cars to the rising waters.

The winds knocked out power to nearly three million Floridians, but Houston says her house is on the same grid as a nearby hospital, so her lights stayed on.

Forecasters now say the storm could re-strengthen over water, and it’s expected to make landfall again in South Carolina.