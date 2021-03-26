East Providence mayor: New COVID-19 vaccine site coming in April

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence Mayor Roberto DaSilva said a new COVID-19 vaccination site will be coming to the city the first week of April.

The R.I. Department of Health announced two new mass vaccination sites Thursday, but said they were also hoping to expand to more sites.

It will start as a regional pod site and then move into a larger facility at the Shaw’s plaza across from the high school, DaSilva said.

Watch the full interview with East Providence Mayor Roberto DaSilva in the video above.

A Target 12 Investigation shows East Providence will receive $19 million from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package, and DaSilva said he hopes to use a portion of it for infrastructure.

“We are waiting on guidance from the federal treasury,” the mayor explained. “We are hoping that we are able to use it in a way that has long-term benefit for our community.”

East Providence is currently in the process of building a new high school, and DaSilva said they are hoping to have students learning there next fall.

“I feel fully confident that with the effort that’s going on that Governor McKee’s leading and getting the vaccine out to everyone, that we will be able to resume school in the fall 100% like we used to back in the day, before this pandemic,” he added.

Another issue the city is monitoring: residents mixing trash and recycling.

“It’s been an issue,” he said. “We ask for people’s cooperation.”

The mayor said the city had to pay $29,000 in fines and fees last year due to the problem. He said the city will levy fines against residents who contaminate their recycling.