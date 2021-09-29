East Providence man sentenced to serve 12 years in child molestation case

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI/AP) — An East Providence man charged with sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 14 nearly a decade ago has been sentenced to serve 12 years in prison.

R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha said Adam Sousa, 47, was sentenced last week after pleading no contest to first-degree child molestation.

Prosecutors said Sousa assaulted the girl, who was under the age of 14 at the time of the incident, in 2012 at a home in East Providence.

“This office prosecutes cases like this one all too often – where a ‘trusted’ adult sexually exploits a young child,” Neronha said. “Such criminal conduct, like that perpetrated by the defendant here, causes irreparable harm to victims and their families. I am grateful for the victim and her family for coming forward and for their willingness to see this case through to the end.”

Sousa was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 12 to serve and the balance suspended with probation. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender and complete sex offender counseling.