East Providence man sentenced to prison for international money laundering scam

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence man charged in a series of scams that moved nearly $1.8 million to Nigeria was sentenced to serve three-and-a-half years in federal prison.

Samson Ikotun, 34, pleaded guilty last September to conspiracy to commit money laundering after he played a critical role in defrauding multiple victims, according to U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island Zachary Cunha.

Court documents reveal Ikotun stole approximately $1,784,654 from victims through lottery and property frauds, romance scams, email compromises and other schemes.

Ikotun moved over $888,000 to co-conspirators in Nigeria using various methods and the purchase of used vehicles that were shipped to the country to be resold, Cunha said.

The FBI’s investigation into Ikotun’s criminal activity ended after he was found by agents at the airport with a one-way ticket to Nigeria.