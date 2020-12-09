East Providence man dies after being hit by car on Pawtucket Avenue

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence man who was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening later died at the hospital, city police said Wednesday.

Jose Rodrigues, 71, was struck around 5 p.m. on Pawtucket Avenue in the area of Silver Spring Avenue.

Police said first responders arrived to find Rodrigues in the roadway suffering from serious injuries and performed life-saving measures before transporting him to Rhode Island Hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.