EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence police have made an arrest in connection with a string of motor vehicle break-ins.

Kevin Cunha, 46, was charged with two counts of larceny under $1,500 and single counts of receiving stolen goods and fraudulent use of credit cards.

Police said they received several calls over the past week regarding unlocked vehicles being broken into in the area of Central and Woodward avenues.

Cunha, according to police, was caught on residential security cameras entering driveways and backyards and scouring through vehicles.

He pleaded no contest to the charges and was remanded to the ACI.

Police believe he may also be responsible for similar crimes in other communities. Anyone with information is asked to call East Providence police at (401) 435-7600.