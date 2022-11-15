EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old is now facing child molestation charges, according to authorities.

Steven Silva, 52, was arrested Monday and charged with one count of first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree child molestation.

Police said the victim reported the incident back in July and claimed to be sexually assaulted by Silva several years ago.

Silva was ordered held without bail until his next court date.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and detectives are urging any other potential victims to contact the East Providence Police Department at (401) 435-7600