EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence man accused of abusing and killing a woman’s cat is facing animal cruelty charges, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Karim Carson, 32, was arrested after the woman claimed he beat her cat to death while she wasn’t home last December.

The woman told investigators Carson sent her a photo of her 3-year-old cat and told her she wasn’t breathing after the two got into an argument via text message, according to Neronha.

Investigators later determined that the cat had died from injuries consistent with being kicked, stomped and thrown.

Carson has been charged with malicious injury to or killing of animals, unnecessary cruelty to animals death resulting, and obstruction of an officer. His next court date is scheduled for October.