EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 37-year-old man is facing numerous drug charges after his East Providence home was searched Wednesday.

Police said the department received several complaints regarding alleged drug distribution from a home on Providence Avenue.

Ali Moniz was identified as the suspect and is known to police due to several previous investigations.

Moniz was arrested while leaving his home, and officers found 26 grams of cocaine packed for sale, digital scales, packaging materials and $2,000 in cash during the search.

He has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, distribution of manufacturing narcotics near a school or playground and maintaining a common nuisance for the sale of narcotics.