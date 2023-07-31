EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence man is facing a number of charges after detectives found a variety of drugs inside his home earlier this month, according to police.

Police said detectives searched 23-year-old Nicholas DaSilva’s Fifth Street home on July 23 as part of an ongoing investigation and found cocaine, suspected fentanyl pills, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and promethazine.

Detectives also uncovered digital scales, packaging materials, ammunition and approximately $1,400 cash, according to police

DaSilva is facing numerous charges, including possession with intent to distribute cocaine, marijuana and fentanyl, as well as distributing or manufacturing drugs near schools and maintaining a common nuisance.

He was ordered held without bail as a probation violator due to a previous narcotics charge.

(Courtesy: East Providence Police Department)

