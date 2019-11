EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in East Providence are investigating after a man was found dead on Taunton Avenue last week.

Police said they received a call around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a body in the road.

The man was dead when officers arrived and police said his injuries appeared to have been caused by being hit by a car.

Police have not released the victim’s name but said he is a local homeless person.