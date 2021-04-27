East Providence man, 20, indicted in deadly Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence man suspected of shooting two men in broad daylight in Providence is now facing charges including murder.

A statewide grand jury handed up an indictment Monday charging Justin Chandler, 20, in connection with the Dec. 2020 shooting in the city’s Olneyville section, the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha said Tuesday.

According to police, the two victims were sitting in a car near the intersection of Putnam and Kossuth streets when someone walked up and opened fire just before 11:30 a.m. They said it appeared to be a targeted attack.

One of the victims, later identified as Devin Delacruz, 22, of Providence, was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital. At last check, the second man was listed in serious condition at the hospital after undergoing surgery.

In addition to murder, Chandler was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, assault with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in permanent incapacity, carrying a pistol without a license, conspiracy to carry a pistol without a license, and firing in a compact area.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned May 5 in Providence County Superior Court.