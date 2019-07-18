East Providence, Live Nation planning new waterfront concert venue

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There may be some big changes coming to the East Providence waterfront.

The city is collaborating with Live Nation to build a brand-new outdoor concert venue. The proposed facility isn’t far from the current concert venue at Bold Point Park.

City leaders say the land has been sitting unused for decades and this project could help give it new life.

Rhode Island Waterfront Enterprises, LLC, purchased the land two weeks ago. They hope to build a permanent amphitheater on the property, as well as some commercial developments.

“There will be some mixed-use developments, perhaps some commercial developments, and a facility to provide some support to the state’s interest in the wind turbine industry as well,” East Providence Waterfront Commission Chairman Bill Fazioli explained.

Fazioli said the venue will be very beneficial for the city.

“It’ll create jobs, expand the tax base, and really provide for the first time access to a waterfront parcel that’s been closed off for 40-50 years,” he said.

Bold Point Park’s three-year lease for concerts expires this year. If everything goes according to plan, the new outdoor venue would be open in time for the 2020 concert season.

“It was important for the city to champion this project because it adds to our city’s commercial tax base, as well as solidifies the state of Rhode Island’s commitment to green energy and its position at the forefront of offshore wind energy,” East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said.

According to Fazioli, the new owners will still have to file an application, obtain the proper permits and scale several more hurdles, but he’s confident their plan will be well-received.

Fazioli said there will be several public hearings in the coming months for community members to weigh in on the proposal.