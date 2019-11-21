East Providence launches lottery for home, encourages veterans to apply

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of East Providence is hoping to hand one lucky veteran the keys to a brand new, single-family home.

Mayor Bob DaSilva launched a lottery for the home Wednesday and encouraged both veterans and non-veterans to apply. He said even though the lottery is open to everyone, veterans have priority.

“There’s a lot of need there and they’ve given an incredible amount for us, so this is our effort to do back for them,” East Providence Community Development Director David Bachrach said.

East Providence Community Development Office is having a lottery drawing to decide who will live in this newly renovated home. The goal is to hand the house keys to a deserving veteran. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/opD0x4Sgpy — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) November 21, 2019

Bachrach said the home, located at 47 Payette Street, was recently remodeled and features newly installed hardwood floors, windows and lighting fixtures.

He said whoever ends up moving in will either pay $600 a month or 30% of their monthly income.

“It’s designed to pretty much be very comfortable and low cost for the tenant,” Bachrach said. “I think they’ll .ove the home itself and its location.”

There is no cost to submit an application for the lottery. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on Dec. 6.

The winner will be chosen at the East Providence City Council meeting on Dec. 17.

Applications for the lottery are available at the following locations: