East Providence investigating origin of racist stickers placed on city property

Providence

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Many of the stickers in East Providence that were reported have since been peeled off of city property. (Ryan Welch/WPRI-TV)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in East Providence are searching for those responsible for vandalizing city property with “racist stickers.”

Mayor Bob DaSilva said the city was recently made aware of the stickers and has opened an investigation into where they came from.

“Vandalism will not be tolerated in our community and the city is taking any act of vandalism, racism or hatred very seriously,” DaSilva said.

DaSilva said anyone who comes across the stickers or has any information regarding the vandalism should immediately contact the East Providence Police Department at (401) 435-7600.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/26/2020: Bob Walsh, Executive Directo, National Education Association of Rhode Island

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour