East Providence investigating origin of racist stickers placed on city property

Many of the stickers in East Providence that were reported have since been peeled off of city property. (Ryan Welch/WPRI-TV)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in East Providence are searching for those responsible for vandalizing city property with “racist stickers.”

Mayor Bob DaSilva said the city was recently made aware of the stickers and has opened an investigation into where they came from.

“Vandalism will not be tolerated in our community and the city is taking any act of vandalism, racism or hatred very seriously,” DaSilva said.

DaSilva said anyone who comes across the stickers or has any information regarding the vandalism should immediately contact the East Providence Police Department at (401) 435-7600.