East Providence implements stricter ordinances to prevent animal cruelty

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Councilors in East Providence recently approved amendments to a two-part ordinance aimed at thwarting animal cruelty citywide.

The amendments, according to a spokesperson from the city, create a kennel license and stricter rules regarding the tethering of dogs.

Council President Robert Britto tells Eyewitness News it was imperative for them to ensure the city’s ordinances align with state law.

“With everything going on with animal cruelty throughout the state it was something we needed to bring forward and educate the community,” Britto said. “We needed to take a proactive approach.”

Under the amended ordinance, dog owners are not allowed to tether their dogs with choke-type collars, head collars or prong-type collars. It also restricts owners from confining or tethering a dog in temperatures that are beyond the Tufts Animal Care and Condition Weather Safety Scale (TACC).

The amended ordinance details three rules for dog owners regarding when and how long dogs can be tethered for:

Dogs can’t be tether for more than 10 hours during a 24-hour period.

Dogs can’t be tethered between10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Dogs can’t be kept confined in an area or enclosure for more than 14 hours during a 24-hour period.

The ordinance also states that no dog should be kept on a permanent tether that restricts its movement to an area less than a 6-foot radius.

The second part of the ordinance creates a kennel license, which will be granted by the city council and will expire annually on Dec. 1.

Residents who are temporarily housing animals not owned by the property owner will be required to apply for a kennel license.

Anyone who has a kennel license will receive yearly inspections by the Animal Control Officer within three months of the expiration date of the kennel license, or upon receiving a complaint.