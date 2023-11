EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of East Providence held its’ Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday.

The ceremony began at the Garden of Flags on Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Speakers included several veterans, Sen. Jack Reed and Gov. Dan McKee.

The honored guest was Jean Laidler Kesner, a World War II USMC Veteran.

After the ceremony, a breakfast was held at the Squantum Association.