EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence hosted its second annual pride parade Saturday afternoon.

Several people lined up at Pierce Memorial Field for the start of the parade, including East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva.

“East Providence embraces all communities of all backgrounds and all beliefs,” said DaSilva.

Parade-goers marched from Pierce Field to East Providence City Hall, where they held a pride flag-raising ceremony.

The mayor’s office says more LGBTQ+ pride events will be held during Pride Month in June.