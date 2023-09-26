EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence man accused of attacking a stranger with a hammer over the summer is facing an additional assault charge, according to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Kenneth Jackson, 47, has been charged with assault on a person over the age of 60. He is also charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Jackson was arrested back in July, shortly after attacking the 74-year-old victim in the Riverside Plaza parking lot.

Neronha said surveillance footage from the shopping plaza showed the elderly man leaving a store with Jackson following close behind. Jackson was then reportedly seen hitting the man over the head with the hammer unprovoked.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Neronha said investigators later discovered a letter in Jackson’s apartment which stated that he wanted to kill someone that day.

Jackson is scheduled to appear in Providence County Superior Court on Oct. 23.