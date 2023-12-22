EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Anyone wanting to get a pre-holiday workout in can head back to Healthtrax in East Providence.

The Catamore Boulevard gym was closed for several days after its brick exterior came crashing down during Monday’s storm. (See what happened in the video above.)

In an email to members on Thursday, Healthtrax said it will be back open Friday morning.

“We want to thank you for your patience, support, and understanding,” the email read. “We are so grateful for the crew who worked diligently to get us to a point where we are officially cleared to open starting at 5 a.m. tomorrow! To say we are excited is an understatement!”

Most classes are back on schedule, according to the email, with the exception of yoga, which will start with a group power class at 9:30 a.m.

The email went on to say that the new class schedule for January 2024 will be released in the coming days.