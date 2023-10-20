EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A member of the East Providence Fire Department is facing several charges after police responded to a report of a disturbance of his home.

According to East Providence police, 35-year-old Ricky Tiburcio was arrested Sunday on charges of carrying a weapon while intoxicated, possession of a large-capacity feeding device/magazine, domestic vandalism, refusal to relinquish a telephone, and obstructing an officer in the execution of duty.

Police did not offer specifics on the incident.

Tiburcio was arraigned at the hospital and released on $5,000 personal recognizance. A domestic no-contact order was issued.

He’s due in court on Oct. 25 for a formal arraignment.