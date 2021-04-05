East Providence fire leaves 2 families displaced, 2 pets dead

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two families were forced from their homes after a fire broke out Monday in East Providence.

Crews rushed over to Second Street after the fire was reported around 12:15 p.m., according to Battalion Fire Chief Joseph Crowshaw. He said police officers working detail in the area confirmed there was smoke and attempted to get inside to rescue a pet, but were unable to.

Once firefighters arrived, Crowshaw said they were able to knock the fire down quickly, despite the gusty winds.

The fire damaged the first and second floors of the home. All people who were inside at the time were able to get out safely, however, two pets perished, according to Crowshaw.

The American Red Cross is now assisting the two families with basic needs.