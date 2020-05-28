East Providence Fire Department raises $1,700 for The Autism Project

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — By selling dozens of autism awareness patches last month, the East Providence Fire Department announced Thursday it raised $1,700 for The Autism Project.

The collaboration of parents, professionals and community members provides support, training and programming for Rhode Island children and adults on the spectrum and their families.

“The Autism Project is so grateful to the East Providence Fire Department and all of the first responders,” said Kristen Steiner, the group’s senior development manager. “The EPFD has gone above and beyond to support the local community and The Autism Project.”

The autism patch and sticker were designed by Lt. Carl Godfrin to sell to the community and raise money for the project.

“I supported the effort as an expression of solidarity and allowed the members of the department to wear the patch on their uniforms during Autism Awareness Month,” Chief Glenn Quick said. “I am very proud of Carl’s effort in taking the initiative to design the autism patch and stickers.”

The East Providence Fire Department supports a number of causes and organizations annually, but this year, Godfrin said he wanted to switch it up and support an organization that has a big impact on the community.

“The Autism Project has offered training to public safety to assist us in dealing with those affected by autism during an emergency, as well as other related services,” he said. “I felt I needed to somehow give back and I have always had a liking to unique duty patches.”

The patches were sent to collectors around the world, including in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany.

If you’re interested in purchasing any of the remaining patches or stickers, contact Lt. Godfrin at cgodfrin@eastprovidenceri.gov.