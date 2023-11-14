EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A longtime member of the East Providence Fire Department is getting ready to retire.

The department announced Tuesday that Chief Glenn Quick will step down effective Nov. 18.

After joining the department in 1987, Quick worked his way up the ranks until he was named chief and emergency management agency (EMA) director in 2019.

“I am humbled by the outpouring of appreciation for my service,” Quick said in a news release. “I am very lucky to have 37 healthy years in the fire service.”

Quick’s accomplishments include bringing in 40 new recruits through two fire academies, adding several new vehicles to the department’s fleet, launching a support program for firefighters, and overseeing the regional COVID-19 vaccine clinic during the pandemic.

Glenn Quick promoted to East Providence fire chief (Photo: East Providence Fire Department)

He was also one of the members of the department who responded to New York after the September 11 terror attacks.

“Chief Glenn Quick has led our department through some of the most trying times and helped to lead the response during a worldwide pandemic, delivering the best care possible to our residents while simultaneously onboarding 40 new firefighters and purchasing millions of dollars in new equipment to better serve our residents,” East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said.

Battalion Chief Michael Carey, a 34-year veteran of the department, has been named interim chief, according to the department. For the past four years, he’s served as deputy EMA director and chief of operations.

“I am leaving the department in great hands and am confident that my successor will continue to build upon the traditions and great work which we have accomplished over the last four years,” Quick added.