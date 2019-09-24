East Providence Fire Chief announces retirement after 33 years

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After nearly 33 years of service at the East Providence Fire Department, Chief Oscar Elmasian has announced his retirement.

As chief, Elmasian secured a $215,000 fire prevention grant which aims at advancing education initiatives and gain new equipment for the department.

Elmasian also held a number of certifications, and has been a member of the Rhode Island Association of Fire Chiefs since 2014.

“We thank Chief Elmasian for his years of dedication to the city of East Providence and wish him well on his retirement,” said Mayor Bob DaSilva.

Elmasian was named fire chief in September 2013 and held the position until announcing his retirement.

Glenn Quick has been appointed acting chief until the department chooses the chief’s successor.