EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular event is coming to an end after four decades, according to organizers.

The board of East Providence Heritage Days Inc. announced they’re ending their flagship event, the Annual Heritage Festival, which was first held back in 1981.

“We have strived to bring arts and culture to our community and beyond,” the board wrote in a Facebook post. “The past four decades have been an extraordinary learning experience for all of us. In celebrating ethnicity, we know that we are more alike than we are different.”

The board said they’ll be posting pictures and videos on their Facebook page from events past in the weeks to come. That way, everyone can “relive some memories and learn of opportunities to make some new ones.”