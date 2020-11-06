East Providence dispatchers charged with accessing police database for personal use

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

James Miller and Louis Gelfuso, courtesy: RI State Police

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Two East Providence men were arrested Thursday after they reportedly accessed law enforcement databases for non-law enforcement purposes, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

Police allege that in October, former East Providence police dispatcher James Miller, 61, asked current dispatcher Louis Gelfuso, 51, to run the license plate of an unmarked Rhode Island State Police vehicle.

Investigators were tipped off after receiving two inquiries on the vehicle’s license plate for registration data through a dispatch console within the East Providence Police Department.

The inquiries, police said, are conducted through a network restricted to official law enforcement business, and both men acknowledged those rules when they were hired as dispatchers.

“Any violation of the rules that are reported to appropriate authorities are subject to further actions as deemed appropriate to include, disciplinary, civil, or criminal penalties,” Rhode Island State Police said in a statement.

Miller and Gelfuso were charged with access to a computer for fraudulent purposes, soliciting another to commit a crime, and conspiracy. Both men were arraigned and released on $10,000 personal recognizance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/2020: Joe Fleming

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour