East Providence dedicates tree to the nearly 200 residents who died from COVID-19

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Even though life is slowly returning to normal, East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva does not want anyone to forget any of the lives lost over the past year.

That’s why the city dedicated a tree Monday to the nearly 200 residents who died from COVID-19.

“This tree will remain here for generations to come as a reminder of loved ones that are no longer with us,” DaSilva said.

The tree, according to DaSilva, will be decorated during the holidays every year in their honor. It is located outside City Hall.

“We will string it with lights that will shine bright in memory and celebration of the lives that we lost,” he said.

This comes as the state hits another milestone. The Rhode Island Department of Health reported that more than half of the state’s population is vaccinated against COVID-19.