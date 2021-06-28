East Providence debuts new splash park ahead of potential heat wave

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Kids in East Providence were able to go splishin’ and a-splashin’ in the city’s new splash park Monday, which opened just in time for a potential heatwave.

The park, which is located at Pierce Memorial Field, includes a splash pad with a variety of water sprayers and sprinklers for kids to run around in.

“The city of East Providence works hard to unite our community and this splash pad is a great example of how the city, state and community joined together to offer a fun, safe way to bring joy and smiles to our youth,” Mayor Bob DaSilva said.

The new splash park was made possible by a $100,000 grant from the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

“On a hot, humid summer day, what could possibly matter more to a child than being able to cool off with their friends in a neighborhood splash park?” DEM Acting Director Terry Gray said.

The Pinpoint Weather 12 team is predicting a scorcher over the next few days, with a Heat Advisory in effect until at least Thursday for most of Southern New England.

An Air Quality Alert has also been issued for Tuesday.