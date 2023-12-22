EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A “crash with fire” on I-195 West has caused significant traffic backups on the highway heading into Providence, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) said Friday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Exit 2 in East Providence, according to RIDOT.

The emergency closure of I-195 West at the Washington Bridge is already affecting traffic in the area.

Travel on the bridge has been reduced to two lanes in each direction on the eastbound side of the bridge so that structural issues with the westbound side can be addressed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.