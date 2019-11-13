East Providence couple charged with physically abusing young child

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence woman and her boyfriend were arrested over the weekend as her 15-month-old son recovers from what police considered “potentially life-threatening injuries.”

Trinity Neal, 19, and Jolaon Perry, 22, also of East Providence, are both facing charges of first-degree child abuse, second-degree child abuse, and cruelty to or neglect of a child, according to police.

City detectives were called to Hasbro Children’s Hospital on Oct. 31 for a report of potential child abuse. Police said they were told the boy was brought in by the couple and admitted to the intensive care unit with injuries that were determined to be the result of blunt force trauma and possible strangulation.

Neal and Perry were taken into custody on Sunday following an investigation conducted by East Providence detectives and the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF), according to police. Both were arraigned on the charges and held on $20,000 surety bail.

Police said the child has since been released from the hospital and is now in DCYF custody. The incident remains under investigation.