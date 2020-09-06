East Providence clears use of backyard fire pits

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Providence City Council has approved a newly amended ordinance allowing the use of backyard fire pits.

Councilor Nate Cahoon introduced the ordinance, which clearly defines which fire pits may be used. It was drafted with the help of the city’s Fire Prevention Office to provide restrictions and guidelines for safe fire pit use.

Under the ordinance, fire pits must be constructed with non-flammable material, include a cover, not exceed three feet in diameter by two feet in height, and must be located 30 feet away from neighbor’s homes.

Incorrect use of a fire pit in the city can get residents a warning citation for the first offense, followed by fines up to $500.