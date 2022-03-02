EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A local church is once again making it convenient for those who can’t make it to an Ash Wednesday service.

Ash Wednesday is one of the holiest days of the year for Christians, with ashes meant to symbolize penance, mourning and mortality at the beginning of Lent. The tradition of placing ashes on the forehead is centuries old.

Newman Congregational Church in East Providence will have the option for people to receive ashes by driving through the church’s parking lot from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The church has been offering drive-through ashes for a few years now with ordained clergy on hand to distribute ashes and give blessings.

Many other churches will hold in-person services.

Providence Catholic Diocese Bishop Thomas Tobin will preside over an Ash Wednesday Mass at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence around noon.

This year, Ash Wednesday signifies another step towards normalcy after the pandemic up-ended many traditional services last year.

Some congregations had to get creative, including one in Barrington which handed out business cards with crosses made of ashes on them in prepackaged bags.

The Newman Congregational Church will also be hosting a hybrid Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m., which will be both in-person and streamed on the church’s social media channels.