East Providence church honors Rhode Islanders who have died from COVID-19

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The intersection of Newman and Pawtucket Avenues in East Providence is lined with hundreds of ribbons in memory of the Rhode Islanders lost throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The display was organized by the Newman Congressional Church and as of Tuesday, consists of 808 ribbons each representing someone who died from COVID-19.

“It symbolizes the community coming together to remember all these folks as well,” Pastor Timothy Sylvia said.

Unfortunately, Sylvia said it’s likely the memorial will continue to grow. He came up with the idea after seeing the front page of a recent edition of The New York Times, which listed the names of thousands of people who died from COVID-19.

Sylvia is now asking those who drive by to reflect and remember.

“Even if someone just knows what the memorial is, even if they haven’t lost someone to the virus, they can see this and know that we are coming together to remember these now over 800 people who have died in our state,” Sylvia said.

Most of the ribbons are bare, however, Sylvia said people can write down the name of a loved one to honor their memory.

“I mostly just wanted folks to know that we’re all in this together and this is a great way to show that,” Sylvia said.

Sylvia said anyone who wants to write their loved one’s name on a ribbon is allowed to park in the Newman Congressional Church parking lot. Anyone who doesn’t want to visit the memorial but wants their loved one’s name on a ribbon can call the church at (401) 434-4742. ext. 11.

