EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Florida man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase through East Providence last week faced a judge Monday.

Joshua Pavao, 43, was arrested Friday afternoon shortly after causing a four-car crash at the intersection of Pawtucket and Taunton avenues, according to police.

That crash stemmed from a pursuit that began with a report of shots fired into a parked car on Estrell Drive in Riverside. The suspected shooter, later identified as Pavao, sped off in a black vehicle with Florida license plates, which was later spotted on Pawtucket Avenue.

Police attempted to pull Pavao over, but said he sped off down Crown Avenue and into a residential neighborhood.

Investigators estimate that Pavao was driving upwards of 80 mph in the area of Edward R. Martin Middle School.

Police briefly lost sight of Pavao’s vehicle, but eventually caught up with him on Pawtucket Avenue and pursued him through the Kent Heights neighborhood. The chase caused two police cruisers to crash outside a home on Dover Avenue.

Guns and ammunition recovered after East Providence chase (Photo: East Providence Police Department)

The chase continued back onto Pawtucket Avenue, where police said Pavao hit another car at the Waterman Avenue intersection and kept going.

Pavao eventually ran a red light at the Taunton Avenue intersection and crashed into three other vehicles. He hopped out of his car and tried to run, but was quickly apprehended, police said.

Officers collected roughly a thousand rounds of ammunition — including shell casings, bullets and detached magazines — from the roadway following the crash. No firearms were found inside Pavao’s vehicle, but were later discovered in a backpack off Boyd Avenue.

Surveillance footage obtained by 12 News appears to show the moment Pavao ditched the backpack, which contained three loaded handguns and a pellet rifle. Detectives also discovered a bulletproof vest nearby.

Investigators believe Pavao targeted the vehicle that was shot at on Estrell Drive.

Pavao is charged with dozens of criminal counts, including 106 counts of possessing a large-capacity feeding device, two counts of carrying a pistol without a license, discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, firing in a compact area, eluding an officer with a motor vehicle in a high-speed pursuit, failure to stop for an accident resulting in injury, failure to stop for an accident with an occupied vehicle, vandalism, and obstructing an officer.

He did not enter a plea in court and was granted $100,000 surety bail which, if posted, includes a number of conditions before he can return to his parents’ home in Florida. Those conditions include surrendering his passport, as well as any firearms and ammunition, before leaving Rhode Island.

Pavao was also ordered to stay away from the Estrell Drive home and the resident who lives there. In addition, Pavao must enroll in mental health counseling and monitoring.

His next court date is scheduled for March 18.