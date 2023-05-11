EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An old building in East Providence will soon become home to dozens of residents, specifically those with low to moderate income.

One Neighborhood Builders teamed up with Crossroads RI, Foster Forward, and Family Service of Rhode Island to purchase the Taunton Avenue property which used to be a Johnson and Wales dormitory.

That building, along with two vacant lots, will be turned into 160 apartments. About 38% of the units will be studios and one-bedrooms, while another 38% will be two-bedrooms and the remaining 24% will be three-bedrooms.

Future tenants will include those who are aging out of the foster care system.

“Rhode Island has been dead last in new home starts,” One Neighborhood Builders President and Executive Director Jennifer Hawkins said. “Being able to develop 160 units is not going to solve the problem, but it’s going to go a long way to helping people right now, who are in dire need.”

“This is one step in the right direction,” she added.