East Providence bank robbed; police searching for suspect

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after an East Providence bank was robbed Tuesday morning.

Police said a suspect wearing a mask and hoodie entered the TD Bank on Newport Avenue around 10:30 a.m. and passed a note to the teller.

The suspect made off with approximately $3,000, according to police.

Several police vehicles were at the scene, and a 12 News crew saw Rhode Island State Police troopers and a K-9 unit searching the area.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.