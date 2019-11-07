East Providence bag ban now in effect

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence is now the 12th Rhode Island community to ban single-use plastic bags.

The ban, proposed by Councilwoman Anna Sousa, prohibits the number of plastic bags in retail stores in an effort to protect marine environments and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and solid waste.

“A clean ocean and marine life are of the utmost importance for us in Rhode Island being that we are the Ocean State,” Sousa said. “Finally banning plastic bags is just one of many actions needed to protect our environment and the animals that live in it.”

Leading up to the ban, city officials encouraged businesses to begin distributing reusable bags.

Businesses who don’t comply with the ban will first receive a warning, followed by fines of up to $300 for repeat offenses.

Anyone who has questions about the ban can contact Mayor Bob DaSilva’s office at (401) 435-7500.