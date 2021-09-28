East Greenwich man relinquishes dogs to RISPCA following animal cruelty investigation

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several dogs removed from an East Greenwich home earlier this summer are now in search of forever homes.

The R.I. Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) rescued the dogs from the Downing Street home after utility workers reported that two of them had been left in the backyard with no food or water and limited access to shade.

The other dogs were found inside the home, the RISPCA said.

“As each dog was brought out, it was immediately apparent that they were underweight, weary of human touch, and very confused,” the RISPCA said in a news release.

The man who lived there, Eugene McQuade, appeared in court last month, where he agreed not to own any animals for at least one year. He also relinquished the five dogs to the RISPCA.

“At that moment, a page was turned, and a new chapter began for the seized animals,” the RISPCA added.

Since then, the RISPCA said one of the dogs, a German shepherd, has found a new home. The other four dogs, all male pit bulls, are “in training for socialization, obedience and basic life skills in order to get them on the road to adoption.”

The RISPCA said the dogs are currently being trained by Handsome Dan’s Rescue. Anyone interested in adopting one of them is asked to contact the RISPCA at (401) 438-8150 ext. 0 or info@rispca.com.